U14 tennis team off to Thailand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan contingent will depart for Thailand on Sunday (today) to participate in the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 Division II being held at Nonthaburi from January 6-18.
The team consists of Muhammad Huzaifa Khan, Hassan Ali, Hamid Israr and Sheeza Sajid. Muhammad Nameer Shamsi will accompany the team as coach.
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan contingent will depart for Thailand on Sunday (today) to participate in the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 Division II being held at Nonthaburi from January 6-18.
The team consists of Muhammad Huzaifa Khan, Hassan Ali, Hamid Israr and Sheeza Sajid. Muhammad Nameer Shamsi will accompany the team as coach.