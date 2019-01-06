U14 tennis team off to Thailand

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan contingent will depart for Thailand on Sunday (today) to participate in the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 Division II being held at Nonthaburi from January 6-18.

The team consists of Muhammad Huzaifa Khan, Hassan Ali, Hamid Israr and Sheeza Sajid. Muhammad Nameer Shamsi will accompany the team as coach.