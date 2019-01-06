301 beaming medical graduates get their degrees

Islamabad : Degrees, gold and silver medals, and other awards were conferred upon 301 graduates attending the 6th convocation of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) here at the Jinnah Convention Center on Saturday.

The ceremony was marked with appreciation from the deans, heads of the departments, faculty, parents, and friends, high motivation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, a catching eye of the corporate and education sector, and patronage by the Chancellor, Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi, who presided over the convocation.

STMU conferred degrees to 93 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), 9 Master of Science in Nursing, 35 Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN), 33 Post-RN Bachelors of Science in Nursing, 67 Doctor of Physical Therapy, 20 Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology (BSMT), 23 Associate of Science in Medical Technology (ASMT), 16 Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D), and 5 Master of Business Administration graduates.

Dr. Sarah Khan Khattak, MBBS, was awarded ‘Gold Medal’ for securing highest aggregate of all Professional Examinations and ‘Dr. Sayyed Tauqir A. Shah Gold Medal’ for securing 1st position in the Final Prof; Dr. Gohar Aftab, MBBS was awarded ‘Silver Medal’ for securing 2nd highest aggregate of all Professional Examinations and awarded ‘Dr. Mohammad Amin Gold Medal’ & ‘Dr. Syed Qamar Alam Gold Medal’, for securing 1st position in 1st Prof (Part I) and 1st position in 1st Prof (Part II) respectively; while ‘Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Gold Medal’ and ‘Dr. Nazir Ahmed Gold Medal’ were awarded to Dr. Shaezal Sohail, MBBS for securing 1st Position in the 2nd Prof, and 1st Position in the 3rd Prof Examinations.

One gold and one silver medal for MSN students were awarded to Samuel Masih and Asma Khalil on achieving 1st and 2nd positions, respectively. And one gold and one silver medal for Pharm-D students were awarded to Dr. Sundas Butt and Dr. Sara Yasir on achieving 1st and 2nd positions, respectively. In the Department of Physical Therapy, Dr. Foster Joseph received ‘Gold Medal’ and Iqra Imtiaz ‘Silver Medal’ for securing 1st and 2nd positions, respectively in the Spring 2013 batch, while Dr. Sidra Ali Naqvi received ‘Gold Medal’ and Dr. Faisal Saeed received ‘Silver Medal’ in the Fall 2013 batch. Students of MBA, Usman Ali and Talha Hashim received gold and silver medals, respectively. Yasir Ali and Palwasha Ahmad of BSMT also received gold and silver medals, respectively. One ‘Gold Medal’ for ASMT student was awarded to Mahnoor for securing 1st position. Certificates of distinctions were also awarded to high achievers of MBBS.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Iqbal congratulated the graduates and their parents. “STMU expects special sacrifices from its graduates to raise the human living standard in the world and particularly in our beloved country,” he stated while making a mention of the range of successful activities held at the University premises on the themes of Medical Healthcare Facilities along with nursing care, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Medical Technology and Management Sciences.

Dr. Habib ur Rehman, Chairman, Board of Directors, Shifa International Hospitals Ltd., advised the students to abide by the oath they took. He said, universities have a great role to play in the economic development of nations. “Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University is sharply focused on this facet and aims at producing quality graduates who could contribute toward economic growth of the country,” he claimed.