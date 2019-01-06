close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 6, 2019

Basant in Quetta

Newspost

January 6, 2019

Last year, residents of Quetta celebrated basant with enthusiasm. The sky was laced with kites of different colours and sizes. In the past few years, several festival-related death incidents decreased the festival’s popularity among people. But instead of banning the festival, the authorities must take actions to impose a ban on the use of sharp strings which have been a cause of serious injuries. Cities like Quetta where terrorism has wreaked havoc for long need festivals like basant to allow citizens to participate in recreational activities.

Muhammad Humza

Quetta

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost