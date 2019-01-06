Basant in Quetta

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Last year, residents of Quetta celebrated basant with enthusiasm. The sky was laced with kites of different colours and sizes. In the past few years, several festival-related death incidents decreased the festival’s popularity among people. But instead of banning the festival, the authorities must take actions to impose a ban on the use of sharp strings which have been a cause of serious injuries. Cities like Quetta where terrorism has wreaked havoc for long need festivals like basant to allow citizens to participate in recreational activities.
Muhammad Humza
Quetta
Muhammad Humza
Quetta