Basant in Quetta

Last year, residents of Quetta celebrated basant with enthusiasm. The sky was laced with kites of different colours and sizes. In the past few years, several festival-related death incidents decreased the festival’s popularity among people. But instead of banning the festival, the authorities must take actions to impose a ban on the use of sharp strings which have been a cause of serious injuries. Cities like Quetta where terrorism has wreaked havoc for long need festivals like basant to allow citizens to participate in recreational activities.

Muhammad Humza

Quetta