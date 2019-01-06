tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The education system of Pakistan encourages rote learning. Students are asked to write an answer verbatim from the textbook and learn it by heart. This approach deprives students of developing learning and critical thinking skills which are helpful and beneficial for students.
The educational department must bring improvements in the system to produce well-learned students.
Shayhaq Ghani
Turbat
