Sun Jan 06, 2019
January 6, 2019

The Paris of Sindh

Newspost

January 6, 2019

Once called the Paris of Sindh and the province’s most civilised city, Shikarpur has now turn into ruins. The city’s residents are severely suffering from gas loadshedding.

In order to cook daily, citizens have to rely on gas cylinders which can be quite dangerous. The Sindh government must resolve the issue timely and provide relief to Shikarpur’s residents.

Shazim Shujrah

Shikarpur

