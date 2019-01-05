Saeed named manager-cum-head coach of hockey team

LAHORE: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF() Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Friday appointed double World Cup winner Saeed Khan as the Manager-cum-Head Coach of the Pakistan team for the FIH Pro League. Saeed was a member of Pakistan’s World Cup winning teams of 1978 and 1982. He has had coaching assignments with the Pakistan national teams, in the past including the highly successful year of 1994 when the green shirts won the World Cup and the Champions Trophy. His last assignment was as the head coach of the Pakistan women team at the Asian Games Qualifiers in Thailand in January, 2018. Pakistan’s first match of the FIH Pro League is scheduled on February 2 against Argentina.