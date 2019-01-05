Donation to dam fund

Lahore: The employees of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) have donated Rs1,257,774 to Diamer Bhasha and Muhmand Dam Fund. ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir Khan deposited his two salaries while rests of the employees one day salary to the account of dam fund. Officers and workers of the ETPB said they would donate more money to the dam fund.