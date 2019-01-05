Khawaja, Siddle recalled to Australia one-day squad

SYDNEY: Veterans Usman Khawaja, Peter Siddle, and Nathan Lyon were Friday recalled to a revamped Australian one-day squad to play India with an eye on the World Cup in England later this year.

After a poor run in the limited overs format, selectors ruthlessly axed Travis Head, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott and all-rounder Ashton Agar.Bowling spearheads Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are missing after being ordered to rest and prepare for two upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka.

National selector Trevor Hohns said that after Australia lost to South Africa 2-1 at the start of the summer, a change was needed to turn things around.“With this in mind and the World Cup looming, we’ve selected players we feel provide us with the flexibility to play a variety of roles,” he said.

Seamer Siddle’s return was a surprise. He played his last One-day International in November 2010, but gets another chance with the country’s top fast bowlers unavailable.Australia play three one-dayers against India, starting in Sydney on January 12 before moving to Adelaide and Melbourne.

Australia’s 14-man squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa