PTI MPA convicted in cheque dishonour case

KARACHI: Diwan Sachanand, a PTI MPA was convicted to three-year imprisonment by a Civil Court, Tando Aadam, district Sanghar in a case pertaining to a bounced cheque.

After hearing both the sides, Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Kamran Ali Kalhoro pronounced the verdict and after the announcement of verdict, the police arrested Sachanand from outside the court premises and shifted him to sub-jail Tando Aadam.

The PTI MPA was accused of giving a cheque of Rs10 million to Ayub Rajput, a resident of Berani area of Sanghar, five years ago but the deposit was insufficient in his bank account.

There was a matter of purchase of land between MPA Sachanad and Rajput and according to contents of the FIR, MPA Sachanad got Rs10 million from Mr Rajput for selling of his land but then he sold out the said land to other person and promised to return money and gave of cheque for the amount but the said cheque was not honoured. A case was subsequently registered with the City Police Station, Tando Adam. Sachanand was on bail in the case. Talking to The News after his conviction, Sachanand termed the case fake and said that he would challenge the decision at upper judicial forum.

Sachanad said that matter was resolved in a private Jirga of the area notables and his opponents proved guilty but despite of that the case was registered against him and today in spite of strong evidence in favour of him, the court sentenced him to three-year jail.

MPA Sachanand replying to a question said till the final decision of upper court, he could not be disqualified because till the pendency of his appeal there was no question of his disqualification from his seat.

PTI Sindh Secretary General Haleem Adil Shiekh, Spokesman Saddam Kunbhar along with other party leaders reached Tando Aadam where they met the imprisoned MPA. Haleem Adil Shiekh told The News that party respects court decision but will challenge the verdict at upper judicial forum.