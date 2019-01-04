‘Water shortage damages Badin’s agro-economy’

SUKKUR: The Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, chaired a meeting reviewing the irrigation water shortage at Badin and the ongoing development schemes on Wednesday. During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner, Abbas Baloch, was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, about the acute shortage of irrigation water for the farms at the tail end of the canal system. The farms equire 19,000 cusecs but are only getting 1,500 cusecs that seriously hamper the agricultural growth and economy. The DC Badin said lack of clearance of sediments in the canals and large scale pilferage of irrigation water by influential is preventing water flow to the tail end. Siyal said this has created a drought-like situation at the tail end severely damaging the crops.

The Divisional Commissioner, Abbas Baloch, directed the DC Badin to remove all the illegal lift pumping machines, and pipes from the canals with the assistance of Rangers and register FIRs against all culprits.

Baloch also directed the officials of the various departments to complete development projects to within their timeline. The divisional commissioner also visited the Thalessaemia Care Centre, Indus Hospital, Islamia Degree College, new water supply schemes and the sports complex.