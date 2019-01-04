Pemra issues advice to TV channels on ads

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Thursday issued an advice to all satellite TV channel licensees regarding the airing of indecent and misleading healthcare/fitness related advertisements of various products for weight loss, hair growth, loosing body fats, improving complexion, treatment for infertility etc.

Airing of such content, it noted, is in violation of Section 20 (b), (c) & (f) of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007 and 2018, Rule 15(1) of Pemra rules 2009 and Clause 3 (1)(e), 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 & 17 of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015, as well as Indecent Advertisement Prohibition Act 1963. “These advertisements are unequivocally, misleading and hazardous to public safety and health and are severely criticised by the general public on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) and PEMRA complaint call center,” the authority said here.

Pemra said that all satellite TV channels are, therefore, advised to stop such advertisements immediately to comply with the provisions laid down in Pemra laws and the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. In case of any violation, strict action shall be initiated by the Authority.