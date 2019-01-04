Cop dies in road accident

SUKKUR: One policeman died and 10 others were wounded when a passenger coach collided with a police mobile in Babarloi, Khairpur, on Thursday. The accident occurred at the Babarloi Bypass when a speedy passenger coach collided with a police mobile killing its driver Ghulam Mustafa Phulpoto on the spot and injuring 10. The injured were identified as Nazir, Ghulam Hyder, Yaqoob, Noman, Tahir and Khaira.