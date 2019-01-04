close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 4, 2019

Turkish inflation falls to 20.3pc in Dec

Business

AFP
January 4, 2019

Ankara: Turkish inflation dropped for the second month in a row, to an annual rate of 20.3 percent after hitting a 15-year high in October, official statistics showed on Thursday.Thousands of Turks protested in Istanbul last month against crippling inflation as the economy struggled following a currency crisis in August.

The government launched an "all-out fight against inflation" as the lira fell by more than 28 percent in value against the dollar in 2018.

In October, consumer prices were 25.24 percent higher than in the same month a year earlier, the highest level since 2003.

That figure eased to 21.62 percent in November and the level in December was below a Bloomberg forecast of 20.5 percent though still far above the central bank target of five percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices eased in December by 0.4 percent, the Turkish statistics office said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business