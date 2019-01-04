Turkish inflation falls to 20.3pc in Dec

Ankara: Turkish inflation dropped for the second month in a row, to an annual rate of 20.3 percent after hitting a 15-year high in October, official statistics showed on Thursday.Thousands of Turks protested in Istanbul last month against crippling inflation as the economy struggled following a currency crisis in August.

The government launched an "all-out fight against inflation" as the lira fell by more than 28 percent in value against the dollar in 2018.

In October, consumer prices were 25.24 percent higher than in the same month a year earlier, the highest level since 2003.

That figure eased to 21.62 percent in November and the level in December was below a Bloomberg forecast of 20.5 percent though still far above the central bank target of five percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices eased in December by 0.4 percent, the Turkish statistics office said.