Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Stamp papers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

OKARA: Citizens are facing severe shortage of stamp papers in the wake of the cancellation of dozens of licences of stamp vendors. Former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Nazeer cancelled licences of several stamp vendors. Now these vendors were facing financial problems. He urged Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to arrange jobs for them. The vendors said the former DC neither investigated nor gave any opportunity to them to explain their point of view.

