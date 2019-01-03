Musharraf says ready to face cases, vows to return soon

MARDAN: Former President retired General Pervez Musharraf said on Wednesday that he would return to Pakistan soon and face the cases in the court.

He expressed these views while addressing party workers’ convention from Dubai through a video link.

A large numbers of activists and supporters of All Pakistan Muslim League attended the convention.

The former president, who has been living abroad since March 2016 after leaving Pakistan to seek treatment abroad, said his health condition was better now and he would soon return to Pakistan. He asserted that fake cases were registered against him. Musharraf alleged that Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz looted the country. “Pakistan cannot become developed in the presence of these two political parties,” he maintained.

He added it was the need of the hour to rid Pakistan of these two parties. Musharraf argued that he was supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan for the sake of the country. The former president announced that he would soon start re-organising the party.