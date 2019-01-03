Anti-Corruption Establishment conducts 820 inquiries in 2018

Rawalpindi : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi has received 1,539 complaints in the year 2018 out of which 820 inquiries were conducted relating to accepting illegal gratification, 606 cases were referred to the concerned departments and 1526 cases were disposed off.

This was revealed by Director, ACE Rawalpindi, Arif Rahim on Wednesday, by giving a resume of the performance of ACE, Rawalpindi. He said that all team members of ACE worked hard to eliminate corruption and foul practices and every effort was made to ensure proper action on each complaint.

Giving further details, Arif Rahim, said that during the period of January 2018 to December 2018, 18 raids were conducted and illegal gratification of Rs223,000 were recovered. He informed that 1,444 kanal lands valuing Rs9 million was recovered in District Jhelum. He said that 203 officials of BS-1 to BS-15, 2 officers of BS-16, 2 officers of BS-17 and one officer of BS-18 were arrested who had been involved in accepting illegal gratification.

He said that ACE has made stringent measures to curb corruption from the society and instructions has been issued to all concerned departments and organizations to ensure proper implementation of directions received from DG, ACE. Arif Rahim was of the view that we are committed to ensure transparency and Circle Officers of ACE were trying their best to complete the process of investigation on complaints received regarding corruption.