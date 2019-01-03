Child abuse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is unfortunate that the law-enforcement agencies in our country cannot tackle child sex abuse. Young girls are kidnapped and murdered by criminals who are roaming the streets freely.
The authorities concerned need to take effective action to provide a safe and secure living environment to children.
Touseef Fatima
Islamabad
It is unfortunate that the law-enforcement agencies in our country cannot tackle child sex abuse. Young girls are kidnapped and murdered by criminals who are roaming the streets freely.
The authorities concerned need to take effective action to provide a safe and secure living environment to children.
Touseef Fatima
Islamabad