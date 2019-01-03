close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

Child abuse

Newspost

January 3, 2019

It is unfortunate that the law-enforcement agencies in our country cannot tackle child sex abuse. Young girls are kidnapped and murdered by criminals who are roaming the streets freely.

The authorities concerned need to take effective action to provide a safe and secure living environment to children.

Touseef Fatima

Islamabad

