Mehman Khana opens at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE : Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan Punjab Health Department has formally opened first ‘Mehman Khana’ for attendants of patients at Jinnah Hospital here on Tuesday.

Punjab Health Minister Prof Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the ‘Mehman Khana’ in a simple ceremony. She visited the ‘Mehman Khana’ where around 200 people from far-flung areas can stay to fight frost and fog. Along with shelter, food is also being served at ‘Mehman Khana’. “This is first time that any government has thought about relatives of patients thanks to vision of PM Imran Khan, Chief Minister and Health Minister”, said the people present at the ‘Mehman Khana’.

They praised Dr Yasmin Rashid for her efforts for improvement of health facilities. The minister directed Medical Superintendent Dr Asim Hameed to visit the ‘Mehman Khana’ daily for better service delivery.

In a media talk Dr Yasmin Rashid said five more ‘Mehman Khanas’ each at Lahore General Hospitals, Services Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Mayo Hospital Lahore and Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi would also be set up. In the next phase, ‘Mehman Khanas’ would also be established at other tertiary hospitals. Health Department would promote this people friendly initiative, the minister said, adding distribution of ten thousand health insurance cards would start during the current month.

LTC: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) on Tuesday claimed to have taken various measures for urban transport regulation in 2018.

The enforcement wing of LTC issued challan tickets to 147,000 various public service vehicles on different violations of public transport laws including; overcharging, non-availability of fitness certificate & route permit, smoke emitting vehicles and for using pressure horns in 2018.

By incorporating the notions of corporate social responsibility, in 2018 the LTC also issued 9,756 free transport cards to the senior and handicapped citizens besides issuing 5,058 discounted student green cards.