close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

Five die in different Sukkur incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

SUKKUR: At least three people were burnt to death and at least three houses were also gutted on Tuesday following a raging fire that started from akitchen in the village Chutto Mallah near Rahooqi.

An uncontrolled fire from a kitchen spread to engulf nearby houses causing serious injuries to Asia, Afshan and Sanaullah. The neighbours tried to extinguish the fire, rescued the three and took them to the local hospital where they all died.

In a road accident two people were killed and nine others injured when a speeding passenger bus over turned after its tyres burst. The residents of the nearby area and the police reached on the spot and carried out the rescue operation and shifted them to the hospital. Both the driver Ramzan Mari and the conductor Rajo Khaskheli were declared dead and the nine injured were given varying treatments.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan