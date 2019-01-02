Five die in different Sukkur incidents

SUKKUR: At least three people were burnt to death and at least three houses were also gutted on Tuesday following a raging fire that started from akitchen in the village Chutto Mallah near Rahooqi.

An uncontrolled fire from a kitchen spread to engulf nearby houses causing serious injuries to Asia, Afshan and Sanaullah. The neighbours tried to extinguish the fire, rescued the three and took them to the local hospital where they all died.

In a road accident two people were killed and nine others injured when a speeding passenger bus over turned after its tyres burst. The residents of the nearby area and the police reached on the spot and carried out the rescue operation and shifted them to the hospital. Both the driver Ramzan Mari and the conductor Rajo Khaskheli were declared dead and the nine injured were given varying treatments.