ABL Conducts SME Awareness Session at Nawabshah

“Allied Bank Limited (ABL) arranged a financial awareness seminar on SME Financing at Nawabshah on December 18, 2018 under its CSR program. The prime object was to create awareness about SME financing products and related prudential regulations for the obligors located around this area. Besides the SBP officials, the local businessmen, members of trade bodies and notables attended the session in large numbers.

Mr. Asif Bashir, Group Chief ABL thanked the participants for attending the session. He further apprised about the importance of SME sector and impediments which are being addressed with the coordination of all stakeholders. He highlighted about the ABL’s new innovative initiatives including provision of free of cost Warehousing facility which greatly facilitates the obligors in different areas of the country.

He added that ABL has conducted various awareness programs for enhancing Agriculture and SME financing in various parts of the country and intends to continue such types of programs in future as well.

Mr. Abdul Haque, Deputy Director- SBP highlighted the contribution of SMEs in economic growth of the country and briefed the audience on various SBP Products available to SMEs through Banks. He emphasized the role of SMEs in economic growth of the country.***