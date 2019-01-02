close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 2, 2019

ABL Conducts SME Awareness Session at Nawabshah

National

January 2, 2019

“Allied Bank Limited (ABL) arranged a financial awareness seminar on SME Financing at Nawabshah on December 18, 2018 under its CSR program. The prime object was to create awareness about SME financing products and related prudential regulations for the obligors located around this area. Besides the SBP officials, the local businessmen, members of trade bodies and notables attended the session in large numbers.

Mr. Asif Bashir, Group Chief ABL thanked the participants for attending the session. He further apprised about the importance of SME sector and impediments which are being addressed with the coordination of all stakeholders. He highlighted about the ABL’s new innovative initiatives including provision of free of cost Warehousing facility which greatly facilitates the obligors in different areas of the country.

He added that ABL has conducted various awareness programs for enhancing Agriculture and SME financing in various parts of the country and intends to continue such types of programs in future as well.

Mr. Abdul Haque, Deputy Director- SBP highlighted the contribution of SMEs in economic growth of the country and briefed the audience on various SBP Products available to SMEs through Banks. He emphasized the role of SMEs in economic growth of the country.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan