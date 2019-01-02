‘No philosophy seat among 3,000 lecturers’ posts’

LAHORE: Brett Philosophical Society of the Department of Philosophy, Government College University, has expressed concern over disregard and overlooking of philosophy by the Punjab government while announcing almost 3,000 posts of lecturers in Punjab.

Adviser to the society, Shahram Sarwar, showed resentment on the decision that a significant subject like philosophy has been totally ignored by the government that wishes to make Pakistan a country of Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah such a gross discrimination has been made against the discipline of Iqbal that not a single seat of philosophy has been allocated. The society demanded restoration of seats of philosophy.