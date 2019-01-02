close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

‘No philosophy seat among 3,000 lecturers’ posts’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

LAHORE: Brett Philosophical Society of the Department of Philosophy, Government College University, has expressed concern over disregard and overlooking of philosophy by the Punjab government while announcing almost 3,000 posts of lecturers in Punjab.

Adviser to the society, Shahram Sarwar, showed resentment on the decision that a significant subject like philosophy has been totally ignored by the government that wishes to make Pakistan a country of Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah such a gross discrimination has been made against the discipline of Iqbal that not a single seat of philosophy has been allocated. The society demanded restoration of seats of philosophy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan