Summary sent for appointment of five additional judges, says CJ PHC

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on Tuesday said he had sent a summary to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for the appointment of five additional judges as there was shortage of judges in the high court.

He was talking to reporters during his visit to the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium as chief guest at the final of Peshawar Lawyers Unity Fungama 2018.

The chief justice said he would try to fill the two vacant seats of the retired high court judges. Currently, there are 18 judges in PHC as two judges are still short of the sanctioned posts of 20 judges.

About the high court's decision to declare the Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018 as void and unconstitutional, he said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also upheld the high court's decision, directing the government to set up regular courts in tribal districts.

The provincial government has sought some time from Supreme Court for setting up regular courts in tribal districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had filed an appeal against the decision of Peshawar High Court, seeking suspension of the high court decision ordering it to set up regular courts in the tribal districts within one month.