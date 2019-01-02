close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

Iranian diplomat briefed on KP projects

National

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works department Akbar Ayub Khan has said that the provincial government will welcome support of Iranian government in shape of investment, material supply and technical.

He expressed these views at a meeting with the Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran Muhammad Bagher Beigi, who met him at his office.

Akbar Ayub briefed the consul general about the newly initiated projects of the provincial government, said a handout.

The Iranian consul general asked the minister for exchange of C&W officers with Iran, which the minister accepted and stated that very soon C&W team would visit Iran.

"We are initiating construction technology exchange programme and after the joint venture of technology exchange, both the countries will be benefitted," Akbar Ayub said.

The minister added that Iran was also supplying material for BRT, adding, "We will further extend this programme to more mega projects."

