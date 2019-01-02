tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday kicked off crackdown against ‘energy drinks’ after completing eight months business adjustment time. The PFA teams have visited general stores, marts, pan shops, cafes, restaurants and many other food points in markets across Punjab.
DG Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said PFA had imposed a ban to write word “Energy” for caffeinated drinks.
