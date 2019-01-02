close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MD
Monitoring Desk
January 2, 2019

Punjab Food Authority

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
January 2, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday kicked off crackdown against ‘energy drinks’ after completing eight months business adjustment time. The PFA teams have visited general stores, marts, pan shops, cafes, restaurants and many other food points in markets across Punjab.

DG Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said PFA had imposed a ban to write word “Energy” for caffeinated drinks.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan