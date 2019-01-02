Political crisis

It is true that Pakistan has been fighting corruption since its independence. Corruption has completely paralysed our economy. Only the ruling party – the PTI – has raised voice against corruption which is rampant in our society. But it seems that the party has lost sights of its true goal which is making Pakistan prosper.

Every day, we hear politicians accusing each other of some wrongdoing. This politics of blame game will lead the country nowhere. The government must understand that the current financial crisis is not the result of unbridled corruption. The crisis is because of our flawed export policies and heavy reliance on imports. The party should come up with long-term policies to deal with the current financial crisis.

Haider Ali

Rawalpindi