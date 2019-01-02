close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 2, 2019

Political crisis

Newspost

January 2, 2019

It is true that Pakistan has been fighting corruption since its independence. Corruption has completely paralysed our economy. Only the ruling party – the PTI – has raised voice against corruption which is rampant in our society. But it seems that the party has lost sights of its true goal which is making Pakistan prosper.

Every day, we hear politicians accusing each other of some wrongdoing. This politics of blame game will lead the country nowhere. The government must understand that the current financial crisis is not the result of unbridled corruption. The crisis is because of our flawed export policies and heavy reliance on imports. The party should come up with long-term policies to deal with the current financial crisis.

Haider Ali

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost