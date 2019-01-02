Unsafe food

In two separate incidents, three children died of food poisoning. Two children died after consuming unhygienic food in Karachi’s restaurant in November, while one child lost his life after eating chips at a local eatery in one of Hyderabad’s amusement parks. The Sindh Food Authority has now visiting all eateries to keep a check on the outlet’s hygienic conditions. The authorities have even sealed several canteens in Karachi University.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that no business is involved in selling adulterated food items to consumers. It is hoped that strict action will be taken against those responsible for selling unsafe food to children.

Ayesha Farhan

Karachi