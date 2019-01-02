close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 2, 2019

Unsafe food

Newspost

January 2, 2019

In two separate incidents, three children died of food poisoning. Two children died after consuming unhygienic food in Karachi’s restaurant in November, while one child lost his life after eating chips at a local eatery in one of Hyderabad’s amusement parks. The Sindh Food Authority has now visiting all eateries to keep a check on the outlet’s hygienic conditions. The authorities have even sealed several canteens in Karachi University.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that no business is involved in selling adulterated food items to consumers. It is hoped that strict action will be taken against those responsible for selling unsafe food to children.

Ayesha Farhan

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost