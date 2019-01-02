Electrification of 1,179 villages ordered

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to talk to the relevant officials of power companies to provide electricity to the remaining 1,179 villages.

He said the provincial government had given Rs5.86 billion to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) and the K-Electric for the electrification of 3,153 villages, but only 1,974 villages had been electrified.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting on Tuesday. CM’s Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Energy Secretary Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, Finance Secretary Asif Jahangir, Planning & Development Secretary Fatah Tunio were also present in the meeting.

Shaikh informed the CM that Hesco had electrified 870 villages for Rs1.84 billion and 730 villages were yet to be electrified, Sepco had electrified 1,062 villages for Rs1.49 billion and 446 villages were remaining, and KE had provided electricity to 42 villages and work on three remaining villages was under way. Shah also directed the energy department to prepare a plan of the funds required to electrify various villages of Malir and West districts.