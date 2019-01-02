Spiritual healer gunned down in Quaidabad

A spiritual healer was gunned down on Tuesday morning in a house situated in Quaidabad’s Sherpao Colony. The victim was identified as Peer Ikhtiar Shah, 45.

SHO Miraaj Anwar said the police had received information that some gunshots had been fired, following which a team of law enforcers was despatched to the scene.

He said the police found a man critically wounded on the floor, so with the help of rescue teams, they took him to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The investigators found that a relative of the victim, identified as Sikandar Shah, had visited the healer’s house, where they had an argument and it later turned violent, ending in the relative firing random shots from his gun.

Police said the victim had suffered bullet wounds to the upper torso, including his chest, adding that the assailant had used a 30-bore pistol in the attack.

They said that three spent bullet casings had been collected from the scene of the crime and despatched to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

The murder seems to be a part of some enmity, but investigations are still under way, they added.