Kamran Public win ­inter-school tournament

KARACHI: Kamran Public School won the 9th PVCA-EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament by overcoming Al Fatima Academy by 33 runs in the final here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Kamran Public School’s Muhammad Ovais, adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance, played the lead role in guiding his team to title victory in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair.

After electing to bat, Kamran Public School were all out for 156 in 37.2 overs. They, however, bowled superbly to defend the modest total as Al Fatima Academy, chasing 157 in 40 overs, were routed for 123 in 35.1 overs. Al Fatima Academy had to pay the price of sending down as many as 28 wides which proved decisive in the end.

Kamran Public School struggled with the bat after losing the prized scalp of skipper Hasan Jafri who managed only 10 off 23 balls. From 41 for one, they slumped to 81 for seven as Adeel Meo mesmerised their batsmen in his eight-over spell, finishing with impressive figures of five for 28.

Ovais, who came in to bat at number nine, brought his team back in the game with his solid knock of 35, coming from 67 deliveries, which lifted the total to 156 as the last two wickets added 50 crucial runs.

The target of 157 looked within the reach of Al Fatima Academy but they also lost their way after the loss of their captain Abdullah Zareen, who struck five fours in his breezy 20 off only 12 balls.

Kamran Public School’s spinners sustained the pressure by picking up wickets at regular intervals with Muhammad Saim (2-6), Rashid Ghani (2-18), Uzair Akbar (2-21) and Muhammad Ovais (2-26) rising to the occasion.

Al Fatima Academy fell 34 runs short of the target. It was exactly the number which they had conceded as extras.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, which was also attended by Fawad Ijaz Khan, PVCA chairman, Nadeem Omar, KCCA president, Shahzain Munir, Director EBM, and Alamgir Ahmed and Amjad Islam of PVCA.

Fawad announced that the top 20 performers of the tournament would be trained and coached by KCCA for one year.

Nadeem added that he would select some of these players in his Quetta Gladiators squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shahzain pledged to continue supporting inter-school tournaments.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the PVCA for promoting cricket at grassroots level.

Hassan Jafri of Kamran Public School received the winners’ trophy with a cheque of Rs50,000. Abdullah Zareen of Al Fatima Academy collected the runners-up trophy and a cheque for Rs25,000. Ahsan Hussain, Sher Hameed, Naveed Ahmed and Saad Baig were declared the best batsman, the best bowler, the best fielder and the best wicketkeeper of the tournament, respectively.