25 militants killed in Kabul airstrikes

KABUL: At least 25 Taliban militants were killed after the Afghan Air Force launched airstrikes in eastern Wardak province, 35km west of Kabul, the country’s Ministry of Defence said Monday.

“A total of 25 Taliban militants were killed as a result of airstrikes that conducted based on a confirmed tip-off in Sayyed Abad District, Wardak province, on Sunday,” the ministry said in a statement.

Those among the killed were four local Taliban divisional commanders, the statement said, adding that militants’ six vehicles and three motorbikes were also destroyed in the raids.

Warring sides in Afghanistan often exaggerate casualties of the opponent side and it is difficult to verify with independent sources. The Taliban militant group hasn’t made a comment on the report yet.