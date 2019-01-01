close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
January 1, 2019

25 militants killed in Kabul airstrikes

Top Story

X
Xinhua
January 1, 2019

KABUL: At least 25 Taliban militants were killed after the Afghan Air Force launched airstrikes in eastern Wardak province, 35km west of Kabul, the country’s Ministry of Defence said Monday.

“A total of 25 Taliban militants were killed as a result of airstrikes that conducted based on a confirmed tip-off in Sayyed Abad District, Wardak province, on Sunday,” the ministry said in a statement.

Those among the killed were four local Taliban divisional commanders, the statement said, adding that militants’ six vehicles and three motorbikes were also destroyed in the raids.

Warring sides in Afghanistan often exaggerate casualties of the opponent side and it is difficult to verify with independent sources. The Taliban militant group hasn’t made a comment on the report yet.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story