Xi sends goodwill message to entire world

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping has sent a message of goodwill to the entire World, ensuring his country’s full support in making 2019, year of peace and prosperity.

In his message of greeting on the eve of New Year, he announced that China will celebrate 70th anniversary of its founding during 2019 for highlighting its socio-economic achievements and sharing the same with its own people and the people of other countries.

The President said, “Our country has braved thorny paths and confronted stormy weather over the past seventy years. Our people are the country’s solid foundation and our main source of confidence as the ruling party.

Through the years, China’s people have been self-reliant and worked diligently to create miracles that the world has marveled at.

And now, looking forward, despite the complexities and difficulties we may face on the road ahead, we shall always closely rely on the people and their spirit of self-striving and hard work.

With rock-solid confidence, and racing against time with unwavering determination, we will carry forward our great cause bit-by-bit, and leave enduring footprints behind us.”

He hoped that 2019 will see both opportunities and challenges that will require us to work together shoulder-to- shoulder.

He urged the countrymen that they should remain focused and work hard to achieve our task of lifting another 10 million rural residents out of poverty as planned.

“ Looking at the world at large, we’re facing a period of major change that’s rarely seen in a century. No matter what these changes bring, China will remain resolute and confident in its defense of its national sovereignty and security.