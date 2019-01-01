BRT will change the face of Peshawar, claims PDA DG

PESHAWAR: As the construction work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) continues apace to meet the new deadlines set for its completion, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA)’s Director General, IsrarulHaq has said the project was much more than a bus corridor as it would change the face of the city.

Talking to The News, he pointed out that Peshawar’s drainage system was being improved through repair of old drains and building of new ones. He said the old electricity lines and the existing gas line falling on the BRT route were being changed for the first time in years. “This would improve the electricity and gas supply system in Peshawar,” he added. The PDA head said the city’s drainage system was in need of upgradation and the BRT has made it possible in many parts of Peshawar. He claimed the new drains were well-built and strong. “We aren’t building BRT alone. We are actually changing the face of Peshawar,” he remarked. IsrarulHaq said utmost care was being taken to save the green belts wherever possible and also plant new trees. He said the cycle track is being built adjacent to the footpath, the green belt and the service road. He explained that the BRT with its flyovers, elevated portions, feeder roads, parking lots, ramp for the disabled, elevators, spacious bus stations, etc would offer a unique travelling experience to commuters. “The AmanChowk is a big project in itself. It has been completely redesigned to ensure flow of traffic,” he said. According to the PDA director general, the BRT project was at various stages of completion and the delays had occurred due to changes in the original design. He said February 24, 2019 would mark the beginning of handing over the project to TransPeshawar, the company that would run the BRT. He said the BRT’s soft opening would be done on March 23 on the happy occasion of Pakistan Day.