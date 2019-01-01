close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Maryam visits Nawaz in jail

National

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz visited Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Monday to meet her father Nawaz Sharif.

Reportedly, Maryam brought meal and clothes for her father and spent over one and a half hour with him.

Thursday has been reserved as meeting day for those who wish to meet the former premier in the jail. However, sources said Maryam Nawaz was granted special permission to meet her father on Monday. An accountability court, on December 24, had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

