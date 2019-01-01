AIOU new admissions to begin on February 1

Islamabad : The new admissions (Spring 2019) from Metric to PhD level of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin on February 1. During the new admissions, teachers training programmes will also be introduced, a press release on Monday said.

As per the policy of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum, major focus will be laid on the quality education, improving contents development and delivery system.

In carrying out the academic programmes, smart use of new technology will be applied intensively.

The AIOU primarily focuses on the educational needs of masses by providing quality education at their doorsteps all over the country and by blurring spatial and temporal boundaries. Currently, the university offers unique educational opportunities to a huge proportion of nearly 1.4 million students in a diverse and dynamic range of programmes starting from Matriculation to the PhD level.

The University exclusively focuses on enhancing female literacy ratio so that women can perform their vital role in the process of national progress and development.