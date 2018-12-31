OGDCL beat Jang

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) beat Daily Jang by 30 runs in a friendly cricket match at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad, says a press release.

The match was organised by OGDCL’s Sports Board.

Batting first OGDCL made 179 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Farhan (62) and Azhar Ayub (46) were the notable run-getters for OGDCL.

For Jang, Naveed Abbasi bagged three wickets while Rizwan Khan claimed two and Adnan Abbasi and Faizan Ibrahim shared one wicket each.

In reply, Jang were bowled out for 149 runs. Yasir Kiyani scored 49 runs while Naveed Abbasi got 26 and Rizwan Khan contributed 22 runs.

Azhar Ayub and Yayha Khan bagged three wickets each for OGDCL.

At the end, a simple concluding ceremony was held where Manager External Communications/Media OGDCL Sikandar Ali Sheikh was the chief guest.

President OGDCL’s Sports Board Tariq Qureshi, Vice President Ajmal Sabir, Finance Secretary Naveed Aslam and Khan Muhammad were also present on the occasion.

Azhar Ayub was declared Man of the Match. OGDCL’s captain lifted the winner while Jang’s captain lifted the runners-up trophies.