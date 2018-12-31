close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
AFP
December 31, 2018

Clashes in Chad gold-rush region leave 30 dead

World

AFP
December 31, 2018

N’DJAMENA: More than 30 people have died in northern Chad after Arab fighters, crossing from neighbouring Libya, attacked miners in a region in the grip of a gold rush, rights activists said Sunday.The clashes broke out on Thursday in the Kouri Bougoudi area of the Tibesti border region, the Chadian Convention for the Defence of Human Rights (CTDDH) said in a statement.

At least 30 gold miners were killed and more than 200 wounded, it said. Abdul Aziz Youssouf Mustapha, a Chadian with the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH), said the fighters attacked all "non-Arabs" who had come to Kouri Bougoudi in search of gold.

