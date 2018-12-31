BISE schedule

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued revised schedule for submission of admission forms for Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) and Oriental Sciences Examinations 2019. A BISE spokesman said the intermediate and oriental sciences exams 2019 will commence from May 6 and for this purpose, the candidates can submit admission forms with single fee from January 16 to February 13, 2019. The admission forms will be received with double fee from February 16 to 27 and with triple fee from February 28 to March 7, 2019.