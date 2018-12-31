Eight of a family killed in Rojahn truck-car collision

ISLAMABAD: At least eight members of a family were killed as a truck collided with a car on the Indus Highway near Rojahn on Sunday. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, but eight family members succumbed to injuries. The victim family belonged to Sindh. According to police, one male, four females and three children were among the dead; however, truck driver was shifted to hospital in critical condition. The accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into a car.