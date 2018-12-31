close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 31, 2018

Hasina set for landslide win as Opp demands new vote

Top Story

AFP
December 31, 2018

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was heading for a landslide win in general election Sunday that was marred by opposition claims of vote-rigging and violence between rival supporters that killed at least 17 people.Hasina’s ruling Awami League party easily crossed the 151 seats required to form a majority government, according to local TV station Channel 24, which is compiling results from around the country.

As midnight approached, the Awami League and its allies had won 191 seats - some by tens of thousands of votes - while the opposition coalition had only five, the channel said.

The alliance running against Hasina, led by the main opposition Bangladesh National Party, branded the vote “farcical” and urged the country´s election commission to void the results. “We are demanding that a fresh election is held under a neutral government as early as possible,” Kamal Hossain, who heads the coalition, told reporters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story