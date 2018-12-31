PMD forecast 2-day rain spell from Tuesday

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast a two-day rain spell with snowfall in various parts of the country from Tuesday (January 3).

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand and Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while light rain is likely at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D I Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Rawalpindi divisions, and Islamabad, a PMD spokesperson said while taking to APP. He expressed the hope that the rain spell would end the foggy conditions, which continued to prevail in the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Motorway Police advised the commuters to use Motorway Police App ‘NHMP Hamsafar’ for the latest information about the fog situation. The people could also get help from the Motorway Police Helpline 130 for guidance while FM-95 channel was also disseminating the latest situation of fog, he added.