Shrieks coming from whole country, claims Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Sunday responded to the prime minister’s “hue and cry” remark by saying that it were the shrieks of the poor not only from Sindh but from the whole country, which will convert into roars and topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Friday that “since yesterday we have been hearing hue and cry from Sindh,” in an apparent jibe aimed at the PPP whose leaders are facing an inquiry in relation to fake accounts.

Bilawal, taking to Twitter, said that indeed Sindh is raising hue and cry but that these complaints are the result of gas loadshedding in the province, which “produces the most gas”, as well as blocking of water to the province.

“Sindh is complaining because agriculture and industries are being destroyed,” Bilawal said.

He then went on to threaten the PTI that these complaints are quickly snowballing into a “huge roar”, which would eventually topple the government.

“Shrieks are coming from Pakistan because electricity and gas are expensive, while the poor are without roof, food and clothes and now these screams were turning into roars and these will bring down your government,” he tweeted.

The two parties came face to face after the PTI started hinting at a leadership change in the provincial government following Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari’s inclusion in the Exit Control List (ECL) on Friday.