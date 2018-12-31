40-year-old man dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was killed by a speeding van in Shahdara area on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Nafees. He was on his way on a bike when a rashly driven van hit him near Nain Sukh. As a result, he received serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Police shifted the body to morgue.
