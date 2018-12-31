close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

40-year-old man dies in accident

National

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was killed by a speeding van in Shahdara area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Nafees. He was on his way on a bike when a rashly driven van hit him near Nain Sukh. As a result, he received serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Police shifted the body to morgue.

