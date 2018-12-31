Old woman dies of burns from cigarette

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 70-year-old woman died of burns she suffered at her home in Shera Kot area on Sunday. Police said Perveen Bibi went to bed with a burning cigarette. Her blanket caught a fire. Her screams alerted other family members who struggled with the flames and shifted her to a nearby hospital where she died.
