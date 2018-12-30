Establishment always mistreated patriots: Zardari

KASHMORE: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday charged that the establishment never accorded good treatment to those who worked for the country’s progress.

Addressing a rally here, Zardari said he was speaking in Urdu so that those “blind, dumb and deaf sitting in Islamabad" could hear him.

The more "they" hinder us the more shall we advance,” he added.

He said the 18th Amendment by PPP had benefitted provinces, adding that he successfully ran the government for five years.

“We are fighting for the sake of motherland,” he added.

The former president stated that the prevalent ideology about autonomy was against the provinces.

He said there was no need for the authorities to put him on the Exit Control List (ECL) as he had already submitted his passport at the time of applying for a bail.

"I have to be buried at the Garhi Khuda Bukhsh and I am answerable to Bhutto and Benazir after death," he said.

"They just want to create a drama but rest assured it won't affect the party's voter," adding, "we want you to stay but what else we can do if you are up to ending the political institutions. We are fighting for our people."

“They toppled late Benazir Bhutto's government twice, martyred her but still couldn't stop her. They weren't able to topple my government. I completed my five-year tenure. Worked for the poor, distributed provincial budget equally but those who are sitting away can't understand it."

The former president said there would be a day when Sindh will have its own gas company like the province made its own coal company and made people of Pakistan as their partners. The former president said that the Federal Board of Revenue was stronger during his tenure.