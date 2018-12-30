Indian forces martyr four Kashmiris in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred four more youth in Indian occupied Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of the district.

Residents took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth. In retaliation the, Indian occupying troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces.

Several people sustained injuries in the clashes.

Earlier this month a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, revealed Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, martyred 95238 innocent Kashmiris, including 7120 in custody, since January 1989 till date.

The report said the troops molested or disgraced 11107 women and damaged 109191 residential houses and other structures during the period.

Indian troops and police subjected at least 8000 people to custodial disappearance in that time.