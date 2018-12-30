Bilal bags Rafum Junior Tennis title

LAHORE: Bilal Asim clinched double crown of the Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2018 that concluded here at the PLTA courts on Saturday.

Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain graced the concluding day as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners of all the categories. Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), players and number of tennis enthusiasts were also present on the occasion and witnessed the interesting and enthralling finals.

The match of the tournament was U-14 doubles final played between Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael and Farman Shakeel/Shaee Tahir, which was won by the high-flying pair of Bilal Asim and Ahmad Nael by 4-3, 4-3. The winning pair was in high spirits and they played out their hearts and fought till the end to win the encounter in straight sets. The runner-up though also fought really well and match the fire with fire but in the end, Bilal and Ahmad prevailed and won the title.

Earlier, Bilal Asim lifted the U-14 title after routing Shaeel Tahir by 6-1, 6-3. Bilal was in sublime form and started the match in great style winning the first set by 6-1. He though faced some stiff resistance in the set before winning it by 6-3, thus clinched the title.

In the U-16 final, Rayan Jawad played really well against Hamza Khan and outclassed him by 6-1, 6-0. Rayan was off to flying start and didn’t allow his opponent freely and conceded just one point to win the first set by 6-1. He displayed outstanding tennis skills and techniques in the second set and trounced Hamza to win the set 6-0 and also grabbed the title.

In U-10 final, Hamza Ali Rizwan emerged as title winner as he overwhelmed M Haziq Asim by 8-0, The U-8 title was lifted by Xeerak Mustafa, who overpowered spirited Abdur Rehman by 6-3. Zahra Sulean played exceptionally well against Astifila Arif in the girls U-14 final, thus grabbed the title in great style. The u-6 title went to Muzamil Danis, who was up against energetic Eshal Sajjad by 15-4.