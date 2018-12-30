close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 30, 2018

One killed in cylinder blast

Islamabad

A
APP
December 30, 2018

Islamabad : An oxygen gas cylinder exploded Saturday in a factory operating in I-9/2 Industrial Area, claiming live on one worker and causing injuries to two others.

According to police sources, the blast occurred during the re-filling process from big to small cylinder at the factory, which supplies oxygen cylinders to hospitals. The deceased was identified as Arif, while injured Shamraiz and Ishtiaq who were shifted to PIMS.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad