One killed in cylinder blast

Islamabad : An oxygen gas cylinder exploded Saturday in a factory operating in I-9/2 Industrial Area, claiming live on one worker and causing injuries to two others.

According to police sources, the blast occurred during the re-filling process from big to small cylinder at the factory, which supplies oxygen cylinders to hospitals. The deceased was identified as Arif, while injured Shamraiz and Ishtiaq who were shifted to PIMS.