‘New FPCCI members expected to play role for economic prosperity’

KARACHI/LAHORE: Several trade bodies of the country have felicitated the United Business Group (UBG) for a clean sweep in the elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the year 2019.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Vice President Maheen Salman, and members of the executive committee felicitated the newly-elected members of the FPCCI said that under the leadership of its Patron-in-chief S M Muneer and Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, the group would play a vital role for the economic prosperity of the country.

Khan expressed the the hope that the elected office-bearers would serve the business community with commitment.

The landslide victory also shows businessmen confidence in the leadership of Muneer.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also felicitated the newly-elected president of the FPCCI Daru Khan Achakzai and other body members.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that the candidates for the FPCCI elections 2019 deserve appreciation for becoming part of a democratic process and also for ensuring a good atmosphere for the FPCCI elections.

He said a clean sweep at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry clearly reflects the confidence of the business community in judicious policies being followed by the UBG leadership. The credit of historic success goes to the top leadership of the group for working day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community, he added. Hyder expressed the hope that the new FPCCI office-bearers will take up the issues of the business community with the government on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Maqsood Ismail has congratulated the former Lasbela chamber president Ismail Suttar on being elected as vice president and other members on winning the annual FPCCI elections.

Earlier on Friday night, United Business Group (UBG) candidate Daru Khan Achakzai has been elected president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the year 2019.

Achakzai secured 174 votes, while Allauddin Mari got 131 votes. Mirza Ikhtiar Beg got 174 votes to win the office of senior vice president as against 131 votes of Chaudry Mohammed Hussain.

Associations' vice presidents elected for the year 2019 included Muhammad Arshad Jamal, Abdul Waheed, Noor Ahmed Khan and Muslim Muhammad.

Provincial vice presidents included Waqar Mahmood

Khan, Sindh; Haji Iftikhar Ahmed, KP; Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi,

Federal Area; Ismail Sattar, Balochistan; and Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Punjab.

Qurban Ali has been elected as the vice president of small chambers, while Sheeren Khan has been elected as the vice president of women chambers.