Sat Dec 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Two soldiers martyred in Mohmand blast

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

GHALLANAI: Two soldiers of Pak Army were martyred and three others sustained injuries in a landmine blast in Jarobi Darra area in the Mohmand district on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said the bomb disposal squad of the Pak Army was conducting a search when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Jarobi Darra area in Baizai tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border. Naib Subedar Shahzad and Sepoy Mohammad Kaleem were martyred in the blast.

The injured soldiers were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar. The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the explosion. However, no arrest could be made. The funeral prayer for the soldiers was offered at Anargi Camp.

