Tennis: Kyrgios bitten by spider

BRISBANE, Australia: Temperamental Australian star Nick Kyrgios revealed on Friday he was bitten by a spider over Christmas ahead of his defence of the Brisbane International.

The fiery 23-year-old posted a short video on his Instagram account showing him with what appeared to be a drip in his arm and being treated by medics.“This spider bite outta contro,” a caption to the video said.

He added to his nearly one million followers: “Got a spider bite on my foot. Christmas different every year.”Local reports said he spent the festive season in a Canberra hospital but was still on track to be in Brisbane for the tournament that starts on Monday.