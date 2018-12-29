Tennis: Kyrgios bitten by spider

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRISBANE, Australia: Temperamental Australian star Nick Kyrgios revealed on Friday he was bitten by a spider over Christmas ahead of his defence of the Brisbane International.
The fiery 23-year-old posted a short video on his Instagram account showing him with what appeared to be a drip in his arm and being treated by medics.“This spider bite outta contro,” a caption to the video said.
He added to his nearly one million followers: “Got a spider bite on my foot. Christmas different every year.”Local reports said he spent the festive season in a Canberra hospital but was still on track to be in Brisbane for the tournament that starts on Monday.
